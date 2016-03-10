Calendar » José González and yMusic

March 10, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

José González is a testament to the irrefutable power of one man and a guitar. His classically-inspired playing draws comparisons to Nick Drake, Paul Simon and Elliott Smith. He is a masterfully eloquent interpreter of folk, pop and world music traditions, building songs that are powerful, haunting and intimate. The Swedish-born musician has released three solo albums – Veneer, which won a Swedish Grammy, In Our Nature and Vestiges & Claws – and is also a founding member of the band Junip. González will be joined by yMusic, a group of New York City instrumentalists whose virtuosic execution has attracted the attention of high-profile collaborators as formidable and innovative as Beck, Sufjan Stevens, Mark Dancigers and Ben Folds.