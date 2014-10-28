Calendar » Joshua Bell & Alessio Bax

October 28, 2014 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3074 or (805) 893-3535

Joshua Bell, violin & Alessio Bax, piano

Event sponsored by Bill Wayne in honor of Marsha Wayne

Tues, Oct 28, 7:00 p.m., Granada Theatre

“[Joshua Bell’s playing] does nothing less than tell human beings why they bother to live.” Interview magazine



One of the world’s most beloved violin virtuosos, Joshua Bell returns for a solo recital with “formidable” (The New Yorker) pianist Alessio Bax. A classical music superstar, Bell transfixes audiences with his superb mastery, passionate readings and warm, richly nuanced tone. Alternating engagements as the Music Director of Academy of St Martin in the Fields with recitals in recent years, the Grammy-winning violinist returns for an intimate evening of starkly beautiful masterworks. A performance by these incomparable artists – at the pinnacle of their crafts – is an experience not to be missed.