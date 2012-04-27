Calendar » Joshua Bell & The Academy

April 27, 2012 from 8:00 pm

The Academy brings its highly lauded sound to an exquisite all-Beethoven program with superstar violinist Joshua Bell, featured soloist at the 2010 Nobel Prize Concert, who attacks the stunning Beethoven Concerto with breathtaking virtuosity and sumptuous tone and leads the rest of the program from the concertmaster’s chair during his first tour as the orchestra's new music director.