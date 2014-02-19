Joshua Powell & the Great Train Robbery in Santa Barbara
Joshua Powell & the Great Train Robbery
Gypsy Tour
In support of their new record, “Man Is Born For Trouble,” Joshua Powell & the Great Train Robbery will be playing at The Brewhouse in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, Feb 19 around 8:00 pm during the third leg of their “Gypsy Tour.”
Channeling the foot-stomping vibe of a post-modern Neil Young, this storming Midwestern folk-rock trio creates a rustic American sound with lush plate reverb and vocal harmonies from the Powell brothers.
After six months of covering new territories from their mini-van, Joshua Powell & the Great Train Robbery look forward to revisiting the Great American West. For more information regarding Joshua Powell & the Great Train Robbery’s Gypsy Tour, please visit, joshuapowellmusic.com
facebook.com/joshuapowellmusic.
Event Details
- Starts: February 19, 2014 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: The Brewhouse
- Website: http://joshuapowellmusic.com