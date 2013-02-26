Calendar » Juan de Marcos and the Afro-Cuban All Stars

February 26, 2013 from 8:00pm

Afro-Cuban All Stars Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Tue, Feb 26 8:00 PM Campbell Hall $45 : General Public $18 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) Created and directed by Juan de Marcos González, visionary founder of the legendary Buena Vista Social Club, the Afro-Cuban All Stars is a four-time Grammy-nominated powerhouse ensemble spanning four generations of Cuba’s finest musicians.