Juan de Marcos and the Afro-Cuban All Stars
February 26, 2013 from 8:00pm
Afro-Cuban All Stars Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Tue, Feb 26 8:00 PM Campbell Hall $45 : General Public $18 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) Created and directed by Juan de Marcos González, visionary founder of the legendary Buena Vista Social Club, the Afro-Cuban All Stars is a four-time Grammy-nominated powerhouse ensemble spanning four generations of Cuba’s finest musicians.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Arts & Lectures
- Starts: February 26, 2013 8:00pm
- Price: $45 General Public/ $18 UCSB Students
- Location: UCSB Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2475
- Sponsors: UCSB Arts & Lectures