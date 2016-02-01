Calendar » Juan Felipe Herrera

February 1, 2016 from 7:30pm

“The new poet laureate of the United States and two-time NEA fellow calls for everyone’s heart to speak out.” – National Endowment for the Arts



U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera is the first Latino to hold this distinction. His work is infused by his Mexican heritage, California landscapes and literary influences like Allen Ginsberg. He has been praised as one of the few poets to create “a new hybrid art, part oral, part written, part English, part something else: an art grounded in ethnic identity, fueled by collective pride, yet irreducibly individual” (The New York Times). Among his recent collections are Notes on the Assemblage (2015) and the National Book Critics Circle Award finalist Half of the World in Light (2008).



Books will be available for purchase and signing