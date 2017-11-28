Calendar » Judaism and Social Justice with Rabbi Brant Rosen

November 28, 2017 from 6:00 PM

What is the history of the Jewish commitment to social justice? Is it an inherent part of Jewish tradition or is it largely a cultural/political phenomenon rooted in the social experience of the Jewish people? This presentation will explore the historical intersection of Judaism and the struggle for social justice, with special attention to how it is changing in the current 21st century context. Brant Rosen is the Midwest Regional Director of the American Friends Service Committee, and is the founder and Rabbi of Tzedek Chicago.