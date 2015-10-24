Calendar » Julia Child Tribute Dinner

October 24, 2015 from 6:00pmpm - 9:00pm

On Saturday, October 24, join Bacara Resort & Spa’s new Executive Chef Vincent Lesage in The Kitchen at the Santa Barbara Public Market for a wine dinner featuring his modern take on classic French recipes inspired by the legendary cookbook author and former Santa Barbara resident, Julia Child. The four-course dinner, which coincides with the October 22, 2015 presentation of the first-ever Julia Child Award to Jacques Pepin, also features Burgundian style wine pairings by Wine + Beer. The evening is part of Santa Barbara’s 7th Annual Epicure.sb, a celebration of Santa Barbara’s culinary scene, showcasing the bounty of the region’s food, libations and culture through exclusive taste experiences, events and unique restaurant, hotel and tasting room offerings.

The Tribute to Julia dinner is $95 per person and seating is limited with only 32 spaces available. For tickets, please call 805-770-7702 for details and to reserve!