Julius Caesar
By William Shakespeare
Directed by John Blondell
Ambition, Politics, Oratory… And Assassination. The past is the present in Shakespeare’s timely political tragedy. Two performances only! Don’t miss it in Santa Barbara before the company travels to the Yerevan Shakespeare Festival and the Marjanishvili State Drama Theatre in Tbilisi.
TIMES: Friday, August 31 at 7:30 P.M.
TIMES: Saturday, September 1 at 2:00 P.M.
TICKETS: $23 general, $18 students and seniors
All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.
BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: cstheater
- Starts: August 31, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
- Price: $23 general admission, $18 students and seniors
- Location: Center Stage Theater
- Website: http://centerstagetheater.org/