July 2 Workshop to Assist SBCC School of Extended Learning Students with Fall Registration

June 2, 2018 from 2:00pm - 3:30pm

A free July 2 workshops will help the community complete the application in order to be able to register for tuition-free courses. Extended Learning is offering approximately 800 tuition-free courses this fall for adults of all ages, interests, education levels and career goals. The workshop will be held in advance of July 6 when registration opens for fall tuition-free classes at SBCC School of Extended Learning. In addition, Extended Learning is offering about 150 fee-based classes and registration for fee-based classes opens July 13.

Students can attend the workshop at the SBCC Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road, which offers free, convenient parking, to easily complete the necessary application and learn about registration for tuition-free and fee-based classes.

Fall semester begins August 27 and ends December 15. Students may choose among many tuition-free and fee-based classes to advance their career or enhance life skills. Several classes are available for older adults in art, English, music, psychology and theater. Classes are offered in a variety of formats to meet anyone’s schedule - from one-time workshops to eight-week sessions - with many classes starting every week throughout the semester.

Application Workshops

Wake Campus, 300 N. Turnpike Road, Room 4

Monday, July 2, 2:00 - 3:30 p.m.

For more information visit: www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.

About the SBCC School of Extended Learning

The School of Extended Learning responds to the diverse learning needs of the adult population in the Santa Barbara community by advancing career and life skills, and building bridges to credit.