July 4th Concert at Old Mission Santa Ines
July 4, 2016 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm
Come celebrate our country's 240th birthday in song.! For the first time the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale and the All-Star Jamboree Band bring a musical salute to the community in Old Mission Santa Ines. This is a wonderful, all ages event that will warm your heart and bring to mind all the reasons we have to celebrate July 4th.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SYV Master Chorale, Rotary Club of Solvang
- Starts: July 4, 2016 2:00pm - 3:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 1760 Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463
- Website: http://www.syvchorale.org
