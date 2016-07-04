Calendar » July 4th Concert at Old Mission Santa Ines

July 4, 2016 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Come celebrate our country's 240th birthday in song.! For the first time the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale and the All-Star Jamboree Band bring a musical salute to the community in Old Mission Santa Ines. This is a wonderful, all ages event that will warm your heart and bring to mind all the reasons we have to celebrate July 4th.