July Monthly PFLAG Meeting

July 10, 2017 from 7:00PM - 8:30PM

Please join us for PFLAG's (Parents,Families,Friends and Allies of LGBTQ) Monthly Chapter Meeting. There will be a special panel made up of 2 pastors. One was defrocked and reinstated for performing the same sex marriage of his son. The other one was instrumental in opening up conversation about including the LGBTQ community in the First United Methodist Church. There will be time for sharing and support afterwards.

PFLAG is an all non profit organization and is not affiliated with any religious or political group.