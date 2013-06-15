Calendar » June Boom!

June 15, 2013 from 5:00 pm

You hear that? That's the sound of derby in the June sun. It's JUNE BOOM starring your hometown Mission City Brawlin' Betties vs. LA Derby Dolls Varsity Brawlers. Mark your calendars for 5 p.m. on June 15th at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. but presale ticket holders can skip the line and get in early at 4 p.m. to claim their favorite seats.