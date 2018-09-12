Junior Golf at Sandpiper Golf Club
September 12, 2018 from 4:00pm - 5:30pm
Hosted by The First Tee Central Coast. For kids of all levels, ages 6-17, a fun introduction to the game of golf. An activity based program that teaches basic golf skills, fundamentals, focuses on interpersonal, self management skills, basic golf rules, etiquette, and is so much fun!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The First Tee Central Coast
- Starts: September 12, 2018 4:00pm - 5:30pm
- Price: $125 (financial aid available when you register)
- Location: Sandpiper Golf Club
- Website: http://firstteecc.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=359
- Sponsors: The First Tee Central Coast