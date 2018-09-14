Friday, September 14 , 2018, 9:26 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Junior Golf at Saticoy Country Club

September 14, 2018 from 4:00pm - 5:30pm

Hosted by The First Tee Central Coast. For kids of all levels, ages 6-17, a fun introduction to the game of golf. An activity based program that teaches basic golf skills, fundamentals, focuses on interpersonal, self management skills, basic golf rules, etiquette, and is so much fun!

 

