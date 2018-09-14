Calendar » Junior Golf at Saticoy Country Club

September 14, 2018 from 4:00pm - 5:30pm

Hosted by The First Tee Central Coast. For kids of all levels, ages 6-17, a fun introduction to the game of golf. An activity based program that teaches basic golf skills, fundamentals, focuses on interpersonal, self management skills, basic golf rules, etiquette, and is so much fun!