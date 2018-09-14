Junior Golf at Saticoy Country Club
September 14, 2018 from 4:00pm - 5:30pm
Hosted by The First Tee Central Coast. For kids of all levels, ages 6-17, a fun introduction to the game of golf. An activity based program that teaches basic golf skills, fundamentals, focuses on interpersonal, self management skills, basic golf rules, etiquette, and is so much fun!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jessani Johnson
- Price: $125 (financial aid available when you register)
- Location: Saticoy Country Club
- Website: http://firstteecc.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=355