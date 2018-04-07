Junior League of Santa Barbara 10th Annual Gala
Join the Junior League of Santa Barbara for the 10th Annual Gala del Mar at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum on Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 6:30-10:30pm. Enjoy an elegant evening of cocktails, silent auction, dinner, dancing and casino tables. The program will include the presentation of the JLSB's Woman of the Year Award, updates on the Signature Project, S.A.F.E. House Santa Barbara, and opportunities to give to the vision & mission of the JLSB. Tickets are $100 for General Admission and $150 for VIP Admissions, which includes early entry with appetizers and unlimited cocktails from 5:30-6:30, and are available at JLSantaBarbara.org.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Junior League of Santa Barbara
- Starts: April 7, 2018 6:30pm - 10:30pm
- Price: $100 for General Admission or $150 for VIP Admission
- Location: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way #190, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
- Website: https://www.jlsantabarbara.org/?nd=ticket_list&fundraiser_id=26
- Sponsors: Junior League of Santa Barbara