Calendar » Junior League of Santa Barbara 10th Annual Gala

April 7, 2018 from 6:30pm - 10:30pm

Join the Junior League of Santa Barbara for the 10th Annual Gala del Mar at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum on Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 6:30-10:30pm. Enjoy an elegant evening of cocktails, silent auction, dinner, dancing and casino tables. The program will include the presentation of the JLSB's Woman of the Year Award, updates on the Signature Project, S.A.F.E. House Santa Barbara, and opportunities to give to the vision & mission of the JLSB. Tickets are $100 for General Admission and $150 for VIP Admissions, which includes early entry with appetizers and unlimited cocktails from 5:30-6:30, and are available at JLSantaBarbara.org.