Calendar » Junior League of Santa Barbara Black & White Ball

March 9, 2019 from 5:00 - 11:00

Event Date: Saturday, March 9th 2019

Time: 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Venue: Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club at Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara

Address: 1281 Channel Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93108

Details: Black and White Cocktail Attire, Valet Parking



Event Description:

Join the Junior League of Santa Barbara for our 12th Annual Gala: A Black & White Ball on Saturday, March 9 at the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club at Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara. Enjoy an elegant evening of festive food, drink, and dancing, with a silent auction, wine raffle, and casino tables. The program will include the presentation of the JLSB's Woman of the Year Award to Lisa Conn, MFT, Founder of R.I.S.E., updates on the League’s work in our community and opportunities to give to the vision & mission of the JLSB. 100% of funds raised support the Junior League of Santa Barbara and their programs to support at-risk women and youth in our community.

Tickets: $200-$250

Website: https://www.jlsantabarbara.org/gala-2019/

Main Point of Contact: [email protected]