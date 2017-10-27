Calendar » Junior League Rummage Pre-Sale Event

October 27, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm



JLSB Rummage Pre-Sale Event

Friday, October 27

6pm – 9pm

Earl Warren Exhibit Hall

Admission: $15 (Free for children 18 & under)

Junior League of Santa Barbara Rummage Pre-Sale Event

Santa Barbara's largest indoor garage sale boast thousands of new, almost-new and gently used items for sale, including: Art, Baby items, Clothing, Kids Toys, Vintage Items, Electronic Appliances, Housewares, Furniture, Kitchen and Dining Wares and much more!

Get first choice on premium rummage at the Friday Pre-Sale Event!



Reserve your tickets today at: www.JLSantaBarbara.org

Admission: $15

FREE for Children 18 & under

Earl Warren Exhibit Hall

www.JLSantaBarbara.org