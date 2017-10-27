Friday, March 23 , 2018, 4:54 am | A Few Clouds 48º

 
 
 
 

Junior League Rummage Pre-Sale Event

October 27, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm


JLSB Rummage Pre-Sale Event
Friday, October 27
6pm – 9pm
Earl Warren Exhibit Hall
Admission: $15 (Free for children 18 & under)
Junior League of Santa Barbara Rummage Pre-Sale Event

Santa Barbara's largest indoor garage sale boast thousands of new, almost-new and gently used items for sale, including: Art, Baby items, Clothing, Kids Toys, Vintage Items, Electronic Appliances, Housewares, Furniture, Kitchen and Dining Wares and much more! 

Get first choice on premium rummage at the Friday Pre-Sale Event!

Reserve your tickets today at: www.JLSantaBarbara.org

Admission: $15
FREE for Children 18 & under
Earl Warren Exhibit Hall

www.JLSantaBarbara.org

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Movegreen, Cox Communications, Rusty's Pizza
  • Starts: October 27, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
  • Price: $15
  • Location: Earl Warren Showgrounds
  • Website: https://www.jlsantabarbara.org/?nd=2017Rummage
  • Sponsors: Movegreen, Cox Communications, Rusty's Pizza
 
 
 