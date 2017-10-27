Junior League Rummage Pre-Sale Event
JLSB Rummage Pre-Sale Event
Friday, October 27
6pm – 9pm
Earl Warren Exhibit Hall
Admission: $15 (Free for children 18 & under)
Junior League of Santa Barbara Rummage Pre-Sale Event
Santa Barbara's largest indoor garage sale boast thousands of new, almost-new and gently used items for sale, including: Art, Baby items, Clothing, Kids Toys, Vintage Items, Electronic Appliances, Housewares, Furniture, Kitchen and Dining Wares and much more!
Get first choice on premium rummage at the Friday Pre-Sale Event!
Reserve your tickets today at: www.JLSantaBarbara.org
Admission: $15
FREE for Children 18 & under
Earl Warren Exhibit Hall
www.JLSantaBarbara.org
