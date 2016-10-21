Calendar » Junior League Rummage PreSale

October 21, 2016 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

The Junior League of SB is hosting its 80th Annual Monster Rummage PRE-SALE event from 6:00pm - 9:00pm! Come one, come all to find gently used treasures for bargain basement prices including: Clothes, Toys, Home goods, Kitchen wares, Furniture, Beverly Hills North (Designer Items), Antiques and much more!

This Pre Sale Event is a great opportunity to get first choice on wonderful treasures before the doors open again to the public on Saturday, Oct 22nd (FREE admission on Saturday.)

The Junior League of Santa Barbara, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.