Calendar » Junior League Rummage Sale

October 22, 2016 from 8:00am - 2:00pm

The Junior League of SB is hosting its 80th Annual Monster Rummage Sale! Come one, come all to find gently used treasures for bargain basement prices including: Clothes, Toys, Home goods, Kitchen wares, Furniture, Beverly Hills North (Designer Items), Antiques and much more!

FREE admission on Saturday!

Earl Warren Showgrounds Exhibit Hall

The Junior League of Santa Barbara, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.