Jurassic Plant Tour Open House

September 23, 2017 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

They're coming! Because you're drinking their water.

Come to the Goleta Sanitary District's free, educational, family open house from 10:00- 3:00.

The water we drink and use in our everyday lives is the same water that has been on earth since the time of the dinosaurs (and long before). Jump on the adventure driving tour. Take an educational walking tour of the water resource recovery facility. See dino-riffic displays. Learn how we use processes to clean wastewater that replicate the earth's natural processes. Collect stamps in your adventure passport for a chance to win prizes! Eat Dino dogs or Paleo pizza, served while supplies last.

Saturday, September 23, 2017 from 10:00-3:00. No admission fee!

Come to the Goleta Sanitary District, across from the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport

1 William Moffett Place, Goleta, CA 93117 for more information call 805-967-4519