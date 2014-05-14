Calendar » Just Like Us

May 14, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Through a celebration of culture and comedy, this film uproots the widely held misconception that Arabs have no sense of humor - when in fact they are just like us. Featuring Egyptian American comedian Ahmed Ahmed, this film reintroduces socially relevant issues to the world in an effort to build cultural bridges in this age of greater tolerance, understanding, and acceptance. Ahmed Ahmed, 72 min., English & Arabic with English subtitles, 2010, USA. Co-sponsored by the Center for Middle East Studies; the Education Abroad Program; and EOP-Middle Eastern Resource Center.