Calendar » Just One Small Step - a non-Walkathon

July 21, 2012 from 9:00am - Noon

A fun fundraiser in Alameda Park, Santa Barbara! For a $5 entrance fee, enjoy a breakfast wrap from Wahoo's Fish Tacos, coffee or juice. Events include a sneaker-painting contest, green screen booth, corn hole, live music from Glendessary Jam, Bounce House, a dunk bucket, cotton candy, raffles with prizes such as an iPad 2, a stay at the Bacara Resort, two urban bikes from Fastrack, tickets on the Condor Express, a stay at the Upham Hotel, and dinner for two at Cafe del Sol.