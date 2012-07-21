Just One Small Step - a non-Walkathon
A fun fundraiser in Alameda Park, Santa Barbara! For a $5 entrance fee, enjoy a breakfast wrap from Wahoo's Fish Tacos, coffee or juice. Events include a sneaker-painting contest, green screen booth, corn hole, live music from Glendessary Jam, Bounce House, a dunk bucket, cotton candy, raffles with prizes such as an iPad 2, a stay at the Bacara Resort, two urban bikes from Fastrack, tickets on the Condor Express, a stay at the Upham Hotel, and dinner for two at Cafe del Sol.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Deckers, Bank of Santa Barbara, 1st American Title, Bacara Resort, Montecito Bank & Trust, Coffee Cat, Wahoo's Fish Tacos, Acumen Scientific, Mission Linen, HUB International
- Starts: July 21, 2012 9:00am - Noon
- Price: $5
- Location: Alameda Park, Santa Barbara, CA 93191. 107 E Micheltorena.
- Website: http://www.phoenixofsb.org
- Sponsors: Deckers, Bank of Santa Barbara, 1st American Title, Bacara Resort, Montecito Bank & Trust, Coffee Cat, Wahoo's Fish Tacos, Acumen Scientific, Mission Linen, HUB International