Calendar » “Juvenile-in-Justice” Talk

February 3, 2015 from 4:00pm - 5:00pm

UCSB Art Professor and photographer Richard Ross will present a talk in conjunction with his “Girls-in-Justice” exhibition, a collection of photos from his new book of the same name. The images, on display on UCSB Library’s first floor through May, document the lives of girls in the U.S. juvenile justice system. For the last eight years, Ross has gained access to detention facilities to take photos and gather the stories of incarcerated youth. Images from his earlier book, “Juvenile-in-Justice," have received numerous awards and been on display nationwide. The exhibition and Ross’ talk are part of UCSB Reads 2015. This year’s book is “Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison,” the best-selling memoir by Piper Kerman.

Ross has published his work in The New York Times, Time, Newsweek and more. His images from “Juvenile-in-Justice” were featured on PBS and National Public Radio, and presented to the U.S. Senate during discussions about youth in the criminal justice system.