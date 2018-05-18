Calendar » JuxtaPOSE Exhibition Opening

May 18, 2018 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

The Arts Fund is pleased to announce the opening of JuxtaPOSE, an exploration of portraiture curated by Ashley Woods Hollister of the Squire Foundation. A reception will be held at The Arts Fund Gallery on Friday, May 18th, 2018 from 5-8pm during the Funk Zone Art Walk. JuxtaPOSE will feature work by Connie Connally, Summer Roman, Lindsey Ross and Leslie Lewis Sigler.

How do artists negotiate the portrait? A classic conundrum. All portraiture—form aside— communicates a personality with a story; and yet, this story always assumes the artist and her process: In JuxtaPOSE, Connally, Roman, Ross and Sigler explore portraiture in their respective mediums: figurative painting, wet plate collodion photography, surrealist drawing and still life painting. When assembled together, their disparate practices create a dialogue that challenges the traditional understanding of portraiture, revealing individualities, particularities and narratives.