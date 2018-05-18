Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 3:22 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

JuxtaPOSE Exhibition Opening

May 18, 2018 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm
JuxtaPOSE Exhibition Opening

The Arts Fund is pleased to announce the opening of JuxtaPOSE, an exploration of portraiture curated by Ashley Woods Hollister of the Squire Foundation. A reception will be held at The Arts Fund Gallery on Friday, May 18th, 2018 from 5-8pm during the Funk Zone Art Walk. JuxtaPOSE will feature work by Connie Connally, Summer Roman, Lindsey Ross and Leslie Lewis Sigler.

How do artists negotiate the portrait? A classic conundrum. All portraiture—form aside— communicates a personality with a story; and yet, this story always assumes the artist and her process: In JuxtaPOSE, Connally, Roman, Ross and Sigler explore portraiture in their respective mediums: figurative painting, wet plate collodion photography, surrealist drawing and still life painting. When assembled together, their disparate practices create a dialogue that challenges the traditional understanding of portraiture, revealing individualities, particularities and narratives.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Arts Fund, The Squire Foundation
  • Starts: May 18, 2018 5:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Arts Fund Gallery - 205-C Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1760819717335715/
  • Sponsors: The Arts Fund, The Squire Foundation
 
 
 