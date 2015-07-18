Calendar » K-9 PALS Art & Craft Sale

July 18, 2015 from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

K-9 PALS Art & Craft Sale. K-9 PALS provides veterinary care, support, dog behavior training for adopters and volunteers, adoption promotion, rescue, adoption, and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs of Shelters and rescue organizations in Santa Barbara County and Ventura County, and shelters in central and southern California.