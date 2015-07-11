Calendar » K-9 PALS Bake Sale & Dogs for Adoption

July 11, 2015 from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

K-9 PALS Bake Sale & Dogs for Adoption. K-9 PALS provides veterinary care, support, dog behavior training for adopters and volunteers, adoption promotion, rescue, adoption, and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs of Shelters and rescue organizations in Santa Barbara County and Ventura County, and shelters in central and southern California.