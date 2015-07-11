K-9 PALS Bake Sale & Dogs for Adoption
July 11, 2015 from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
K-9 PALS Bake Sale & Dogs for Adoption. K-9 PALS provides veterinary care, support, dog behavior training for adopters and volunteers, adoption promotion, rescue, adoption, and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs of Shelters and rescue organizations in Santa Barbara County and Ventura County, and shelters in central and southern California.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: July 11, 2015 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
- Price: Donation
- Location: Pet House on Calle Real Goleta, CA
- Website: http://www.k-9pals.org/about.php