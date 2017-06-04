Calendar » K Phillips

June 4, 2017 from 7 pm - 10 pm

Sunday, June 4 2017



Standing Sun Live



presents



K Phillips



K Phillips' life could be a Country song. He looks like a young Hank Williams and was named after Kris Kristofferson. Born in West Texas and raised by his grandparents in the Concho Valley, K’s grandfather was both a cattle rancher and a state criminal court judge. He started playing guitar and writing songs at age 5 and began playing organ and piano in bar bands at age 14. When K was 18 both his close friend and girlfriend died in separate drowning accidents. Reeling from these losses, he made the decision to pursue his own music. On his forth-coming sophomore LP Dirty Wonder, K has truly found his voice – a combination of Tom Waits' lyrical wit and Keith Richards’ slinky country-rock hooks joined with K’s unique, compelling vocal delivery.





Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30*

All ages show!

$15 Standing Room / $20 Reserved Seating

Food by Doggy Door Gourmet Hot Dogs!







*Times may vary.