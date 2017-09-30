Calendar » K Phillips & Kathleen Sieck and The Paradise Road

September 30, 2017 from 7 pm - 10 pm

Standing Sun LIVE



presents



K Phillips



&



Kathleen Sieck and The Paradise Road



About K. Phillips:



K Phillips’ life has been like a country song. Born in West Texas and raised by his grandparents in the Concho Valley, K’s grandfather was both a cattle rancher and a criminal court judge. His mother was a radio disc jockey who named her only son after her favorite Texan, Kris Kristofferson. K began playing guitar at age 5 and began writing songs at 6. At age 18 he lost both his best friend and his girlfriend in two separate drowning instances. In the wake of these tragedies, music understandably took on a deeper resonance. It became how he processed life and heartache.K’s first release, American Girls, garnered accolades from the likes ofNo Depression,Buffalo News, and Daytrotter for its blend of the literate and the lowdown. Many of these publications spotlighted a mythical essence about K, remarking about his mainstay Stetson hat, his chiseled Hank Williams-esque good looks, and a character quality that’s both vulnerable and reckless.

His latest album, Dirty Wonder (Rock Ridge Music), out March 10, 2017, is a breakup record that’s part autobiographical, part imagined, and part observational, chronicling a third-party breakup K witnessed firsthand. It’s a redemptive album, brimming with clever allusions, pent-up sexual tension, and loveable roguish characters. The album was produced by award-winning songwriter Gordy Quist of The Band of Heathens and features a vocal cameo from Adam Duritz from Counting Crows. The mud-caked road leading to Dirty Wonder began the night K was at a club and ran into a well-off couple that were fans of his work. They had heard K was in a tight spot and generously invited him to live rent-free in an apartment above their garage. “When I was living above that garage, even with all the money, and him being a good dad and a good husband, I saw it not working for those two,” recalls K.

The impactfully concise songs on Dirty Wonder are complimented by teardrop pedal steel guitar, rollicking blues piano, fuzzed out guitars, and gospel girl group vocals. The album’s leadoff single, “Hadrian,” featuring vocals from Adam Duritz, uses the story of the Roman Emperor Hadrian as an allegory. Here, the character is mired in an unraveling relationship and loses track of his better self. The swaggering “18 Year Old Girls” snapshots the more comical elements of finding your footing after a breakup. “In that song, the guy is talking to a girl much younger than him, and realizes they have nothing to talk about,” K shares, laughing good-naturedly. “It’s embarrassing.” The crunchy backwater shuffle, title track “Dirty Wonder,” replete with barrelhouse piano, oozes temptation. It’s the struggle of being in something that you want to have last forever but experiencing a little jolt of “what’s behind door number two” impulsivity. The stately “Rom Com” channels that beloved cinematic convention (romantic comedy) into a song, complete with the “meet cute.” The song functions on many layers—it’s a wry commentary on pop love.

Writing and living through Dirty Wonder has been a profound process for K. He recently had a chance to perform “Rom Com” for the husband who had generously helped K when he needed a lift. From the side of the stage, K could see the man was touched by the song. “At that moment, I felt like I was giving back, and that’s all I want to do,” K says. “While I am here, I want to connect through writing stories that help people get through whatever they’re going through.”



About Kathleen Sieck:



"I love where we come from. I love that I know it won't rain from April to October, I love fresh tamales in December, I love the pre-seven am cowboy rush at the Longhorn cafe in town, I love the grapevines climbing in clean rows up the flanks of the hillsides, rust-red beneath the autumn mist. I love simple country music - not the kind on the radio, but the kind you used to hear growing up in the dusty bench seat of the ranch truck, with the head of an Australian shepherd resting on the open window sill. The kind of music where Mr. Cowboy Man seemed like he just pulled up right next to you, no frills, to tell you a little something about life - while wearing his awesome vintage 1950's jean jacket and sporting an old nylon string guitar. I write music that reflects my life as a Californian, as a Christian, as a mother and a lover and a wife. I write music to go on a back porch, mostly, and sometimes a front porch or a church or a bar or someplace, but mostly I write music about the toils and exultations of this beautiful and difficult life we are in.



"It's a short life, so we should sing while we have the breath for it."



Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30

$20 Standing Room / $25 Reserved Seating



Food Truck to be announced soon



All Ages Show!

Tickets areWILL CALL and will not be mailed.

Please use NOWINE code for less the $6.50 shipping charge.

Local PICKUP code is not valid