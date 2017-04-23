Calendar » Kabir in Song: A Night of North Indian Devotional Music

April 23, 2017 from 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The poetry of Kabir, the acclaimed 15th century poet-saint of North India, has had a transformative influence on both Hindu bhakti traditions and the Sikh scriptural tradition enshrined in the Adi Granth. Prahlad Singh Tipanya and his ensemble of singers make Kabir’s poems come to life in the joyful folk style of Madhya Pradesh’s Malwa region. Join us for a truly unique concert where Linda Hess, a leading scholar of Kabir, will present translations of the powerful poetry put to song.

*Purchase tickets online: $5 for UCSB students and youth under 12; $15 for general admission.