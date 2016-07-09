Calendar » Kardboard Kayak Races

July 9, 2016 from 12:00pm

Where: On West Beach near Sea Landing (where Condor Express docks)

What: Kardboard Kayak Race Team Challenge ― Build it & Race it

When: Saturday, July 9, 2016

Registration, 12:00pm • Building and Racing, 1:00 – 3:00pm

Cost: $30 (SBMM members), $40 (non-members)

To Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 456-8747

(Number of teams is limited, so to guarantee entry, please register early)

As part of Semana Nautica, SBMM hosts the annual Kardboard Kayak Races.

Sponsored by Condor Express

Supported by Sambo’s Restaurant

Additional Support by SB County Parent Click, SB Family Life, Channel Islands Outfitters, SB

Sailing Center and Sushi Go Go

Our Kardboard Kayak Race is where teams participate in a battle of wits, design, and courage! Teams of up to 4 will receive 2 sheets of cardboard, 1 roll of tape, a marker, a utility knife, a yardstick, and one hour to construct a functioning kayak. Then they will be ready to race other teams in their heat, finding out whose design can hold up to the pressure of paddling out to a buoy and back. The Kardboard Kayak Races are divided into separate heats, with prizes awarded to participants in the Family Fun heat (geared toward family groups with younger kayak paddlers) and the Paddling Pros heat (geared toward adult and/or “skilled” competitors). Speed and construction design will be the true test!