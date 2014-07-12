Calendar » Kardboard Kayak Races (West Beach)

July 12, 2014 from 12:00pm

Where: On West Beach across from Sambo’s Restaurant and East of Condor Express

What: Kardboard Kayak Race Team Challenge ― Build it & Race it

When: Saturday, July 12, 2014 • 12:00 – 3:00pm

Cost: $25 (SBMM members), $30 (non-members)

To Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115

(Number of teams is limited, so to guarantee entry, please register early)

Sponsored by Condor Express and Sambo’s Restaurant

Additional Sponsors are Santa Barbara Family Life and Santa Barbara Parent Click

Our Kardboard Kayak Race is where teams participate in a battle of wits, design capabilities, and courage! Teams of up to 4 will receive 2 sheets of cardboard, 1 roll of tape, a marker, a utility knife, a yardstick, and one hour to construct a functioning kayak. Then they will be ready to race other teams in their heat, finding out whose design can hold up to the pressure of paddling out to a buoy and back. The Kardboard Kayak Races are divided into separate heats, with prizes awarded to participants in the Family Fun heat (geared toward family groups where kayak paddlers must be 14 years old or younger) and the Paddling Pros heat (geared toward adult and/or “skilled” competitors). Speed will be the true test!

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum in collaboration with Semana Nautica hosts the annual SBMM Kardboard Kayak Races on Saturday, July 12th from 1pm - 3pm (registration at 12pm). Supported by Condor Express, Sambo’s Restaurant, Santa Barbara County Parent Click and Santa Barbara Family Life, in addition to, Channel Islands Outfitters, Santa Barbara Sailing Center, and Sushi Go Go.