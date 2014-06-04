Calendar » Karen Keskinen: Black Current Publication Celebration & Book Signing

June 4, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Join Karen Keskinen as she celebrates the publication of her second novel, Black Current .

Santa Barbara, California. Private investigator Jaymie Zarlin is still recovering after taking on her first murder case when she receives a call to look into the death of Skye, a local teen found dead in a tank at the Santa Barbara Aquarium. The police are calling Skye's death an accident, but Skye's parents are convinced that there's something more to this mysterious death. Eager to prove that she's up to the task of solving another murder case, Jaymie sets to work and turns up a number of likely suspects, from rich teens with too much time on their hands to people who hated Skye's grandfather. But when information begins to surface about Jaymie's brother, who died in prison years ago, she is torn between doing right by her clients and uncovering the truth about a mystery that hits much closer to home. Suspenseful, smart, and featuring a setting soaked in sunshine and packed with secrets, Black Current is a riveting mystery about the dangerous sacrifices we make for the people we love.