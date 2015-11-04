Calendar » Karl Geiringer Lectures: Kyle Gann on Charles Ives, Part 2

November 4, 2015 from 3:30 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.

Kyle Gann, Professor of Music at Bard College, will present two lectures on Charles Ives as a part of the Karl Geiringer Lecture series. The second in the series, "A Harmony of Imperfections: How Charles Ives Composed," will be presented on November 4, 2015, from 3:30-4:45 p.m., in Music Room 1145.

Kyle Gann has taught music theory, history, and composition at Bard College since 1997, and was the new-music critic for the Village Voice from 1986 to 2005. He has published five books: The Music of Conlon Nancarrow (Cambridge University Press, 1995), American Music in the Twentieth Century (Schirmer Books, 1997), Music Downtown: Writings from the Village Voice (U. of CA Press, 2006), No Such Thing as Silence: John Cage’s 4’33” (University of California Press, 2010), and Robert Ashley (U. of Illinois Press, 2012). Mr. Gann also wrote the introduction to the 50th-anniversary edition of John Cage’s Silence. He is now working on Essays After a Sonata: Charles Ives’s Concord, for Yale U. Press (2015). With composer David McIntire, Mr. Gann directed the Second International Conference on Minimalist Music. He is a founding member of the Society for Minimalist Music and Vice-President of the Charles Ives Society.

Much of Mr. Gann’s music can be heard and seen at kylegann.com. About a third of his music is microtonal, in just intonation, using the notation of his teacher, Ben Johnston. Mr. Gann has performed his one-man opera Custer and Sitting Bull more than 35 times, from Brisbane to Moscow; Cinderella’s Bad Magic, his opera with librettist Jeff Sichel, premiered in Moscow and St. Petersburg. The Orkest de Volharding in Amsterdam commissioned Mr. Gann’s piano concerto, Sunken City (a New Orleans memorial), and the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir commissioned his Transcendental Sonnets. His CDs are on the New World, New Albion, Mode, Cold Blue, Lovely Music, Meyer Media, Brilliant Classical, and Monroe Street labels. Mr. Gann has lived his entire life immersed in and involved with classical music, and started making the transition to postclassical many years ago.

The Karl Geiringer Lectures were established in 1994 in honor of world renowned musicologist, Professor Karl Geiringer.