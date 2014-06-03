Calendar » Katherine Harvey Fellows “Presentation of Funds”

June 3, 2014 from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

The Katherine Harvey Fellows Class of 2013-2014 will be celebrating the culmination of their 18-month Fellows program with a "Presentation of Funds" to Parent Institute for Quality Education (PIQE) and THRIVE; event will be held next Tuesday, June 3 from 9-10am at the Santa Barbara Foundation (1111 Chapala St., Suite 200). Please RSVP to [email protected].