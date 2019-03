Calendar » Kathy Ireland at ‘A Classic Storybook Luncheon’

March 1, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

World-famous lifestyle designer Kathy Ireland will join United Way of Santa Barbara County’s (UWSBC) Women United for “A Classic Storybook Luncheon.” Proceeds from this event will support United Way’s early education programs in Santa Barbara County.

Ireland has graced the cover of Forbes Magazine multiple times, and License! Global magazine rated her as having the 25th most powerful brand globally. Ireland supports philanthropy in many powerful ways, including local education.

Women United mobilizes a powerful leadership network of women to strengthen the Santa Barbara community. Through fundraising, volunteerism, and advocacy, Women United focuses on expanding United Way’s early educational opportunities for local children from pre-K through third grade.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now by calling (805) 965-8591 or visiting www.unitedwaysb.org/storybookluncheon.