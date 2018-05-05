Calendar » Kathy Kamei Trunk Show

May 5, 2018 from 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Join the Museum Store for a special trunk show highlighting new designs from Kathy Kamei. Kathy Kamei jewelry is created by hand in Bali. She credits her desire to celebrate women, family, relationships and the human spirit as the inspiration to her jewelry line. Kathy Kamei jewelry offers up unique and timeless pieces that are both bold and classy and representative of the exotic surroundings of Bali. Free!