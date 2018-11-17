Pixel Tracker

Kathy Kamei Trunk Show

November 17, 2018 from 1 pm - 4 pm
Join the Museum Store for a special trunk show highlighting new jewelry designs from Kathy Kamei Designs. Created by hand in Bali, her unique and timeless pieces are bold, classy, and representative of the exotic surroundings. Kathy Kamei credits her desire to celebrate women, family, relationships, and the human spirit as the inspiration to her jewelry line.

 

