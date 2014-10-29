Calendar » Kati Marton - The Great Escape

October 29, 2014 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Award-winning former NPR and ABC News Correspondent, international human rightsadvocate, and bestselling author, Kati Marton discusses and signs copies of critically-

acclaimed book, The Great Escape: Nine Jews Who Fled Hitler and Changed the World. She follows nine survivors over the decades as they flee fascism and anti-Semitism, seek sanctuary in England and America, and set out to make their mark. Marton brings passion and breadth to these dramatic lives as they help invent the twentiethcentury: Manhattan Project physicists Leo Szilard, Edward Teller, and Eugene Wigner; computer inventor John von Neuman; writer Arthur Koestler (Darkness at Noon, 1940); filmmakers Alexander Korda (The Third Man) and Michael Curtiz (Casablanca); New York photographer Andre Kertesz; and D-Day photographer Robert Capa. “Kati Marton captures beautifully the genius and flair, as well as the insecurity and essential loneliness, of nine brilliant Jewish refugees from Hungary. Not only is this a great biography, it gives a touching insight into human nature and the wellsprings of creative ambition.” — Walter Isaacson, President and CEO, Aspen Institute