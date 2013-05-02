Calendar » Katie Stuart Trunk Show

May 2, 2013 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

For the past 15 years, Santa Barbara-artist Katie Stuart has been creating artglass?in the process, receiving various awards and featured in many solo artist shows. While she has designed and assembled large, stained glass windows on commission for clients throughout the United States, she currently focuses on glass jewelry and fused glass art, creating signature pieces of unrivaled artistic quality. Museum Store