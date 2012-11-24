Calendar » Katya Glass Trunk Show

November 24, 2012 from 12 noon

Katya Glass is an artisan-crafted collection of fused glass and sterling jewelry designed by Sausalito-based Katya Wittenstein. Her European heritage and interest in poetry, history, ancient and modern style evolution is visible in her designs?including earrings, necklaces, pendants, bracelets, cuffs, rings, pendants, and more?from the shape of sculpted metallic settings to the curve, arc, and glisten of the luminous glass that is always the center of her work. Museum Store