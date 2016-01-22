Calendar » KCLU presents Tom Ashbrook

January 22, 2016 from 7:00pm

'On Point' Live (Sold Out) and Coffee and Conversation

Friday, Jan. 22, 2016 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016 at 10:00 am

Tom Ashbrook, host of “On Point” heard weekdays from 9 to 11 a.m. on KCLU, will host the news-analysis show live on Friday evening at the Lobero Theatre. (This event is sold out.)

On Saturday morning, the NPR host will discuss highlights from his career and take questions from attendees in Samuelson Chapel.

Both events are fundraisers for KCLU. A community service of Cal Lutheran, the station provides NPR and local programming in Ventura County at 88.3 FM, in southern Santa Barbara County at 102.3 FM and 1340 AM, and in northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County at 89.7 FM.

Tickets are $30 for the event at Cal Lutheran. To purchase tickets, call KCLU at (805) 493-3900. The Lobero Theatre is located at 33 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara.