Calendar » KCLU RADIO PRESENTS Ask Me Another with Mad Men Creator Matthew Weiner

May 2, 2015 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

KCLU is bringing Ask Me Another,NPR’s and WNYC’s Brooklyn-based public radio program, to Santa Barbara to tape in front of an audience at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara on Saturday, May 2 at 7:30PM. Tickets for the event on sale now at lobero.com.

Just weeks before his hit AMC show Mad Men comes to a close, show creator Matthew Weiner is teaming up with a whole different set of uncouth New Yorkers. As the designated VIP (Very Important Puzzler) on May 2, Weiner will face a round of mind-stirring Ask Me Another trivia prepared just for him and will also sit down with Eisenberg for an on-stage interview.

Ask Me Another will offer audiences an evening of comedy, music, tap-your-pencil-on-your-head trivia, and with the Mad Men mastermind in the house, libations will be part of the mix of course.

Ophira Eisenberg & Partners – house musician Jonathan Coulton and puzzle guru Will Hines – will also challenge contestants with rounds of trivia, word games and puzzles. Local smarties who think they have the wit and wiles to compete in an Ask Me Another game round at the Lobero Theatre can apply at amatickets.org. Warning: impersonations, puns, math, cover songs, singing and dancing are involved in this process.

The show will air on public radio stations around the country the weekend of the Mad Menseries finale – May 16/17. Ask Me Another is heard on KCLU Sundays at 1PM PT and Mondays at 9PM.