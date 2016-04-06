Calendar » KCRW and The Santa Barbara Independent present Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered

April 6, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

What began as a modest storytelling collective in its founder’s living room has grown into an epic, nationwide phenomenon with a cult-like following. The Moth’s Mainstage events are the critically-acclaimed storytelling group’s hottest ticket, featuring five hand-picked storytellers who develop and shape their stories with The Moth’s directors.

Each show starts with a theme, and the storytellers explore it, often in unexpected ways. Since each story is true and every voice authentic, the show dances between documentary and theater, creating a unique, intimate, and often enlightening experience for the audience.

Hosted by comedian and Moth mainstay Brian Finkelstein, with New York Timesbestselling author and humorist Adam Mansbach; and community educator and poet Dame Wilburn booked for the evening. Stay tuned for additional talent announcements coming soon…

Top level ticket holders will have access to a pre-party with complimentary drinks and bites from State & Fig before the show, with a live set spun by KCRW DJ Raul Campos.

*All ages are welcome but please note that there may be some adult content.

Outdoor bar opens at 6:00pm

Theater doors open at 6:30pm

Show begins promptly at 7:00pm