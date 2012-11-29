Calendar » KCSB-FM Presents BORDER RADIO 25th Anniversary Film Screening

November 29, 2012 from 7:30pm - 9:45pm

KCSB’s POPPED CULTURE hosts a 25th-anniversary BORDER RADIO screening. Indie-cinema pros Kurt Voss (GHOST ON THE HIGHWAY: A PORTRAIT OF JEFFREY LEE PIERCE and THE GUN CLUB) and Allison Anders (GAS FOOD LODGING, MI VIDA LOCA, and GRACE OF MY HEART) will do a post-event Q&A (UCSB professor Anders via Skype, schedule permitting). BORDER RADIO‘s quirky noirish dramatic structure provides precious glimpses of LA's punk-rock scene of the ‘80s, and stars John Doe of X and Chris D of The Flesh Eaters.