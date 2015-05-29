KCSB-FM Presents: RODRIGO AMARANTE Poolside Concert @ The Goodland
On Friday, May 29th, KCSB-FM welcomes independent Brazilian musicianRodrigo Amarante, in concert poolside at The Goodland - A Kimpton Hotel!
Doors open 7pm // Show starts 7:30pm.
Advance Tickets: $7 Student & $10 General. At the door: $15.
Get your tix here: http://bit.ly/1zNzQpp
*If you can't make it to the show be sure to tune into KCSB-FM and listen to the LIVE broadcast on air! 91.9 FM or listen online at www.kcsb.org
FB Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1603772229834568/
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Goodland
- Starts: May 29, 2015 7:30pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $7-15
- Location: The Goodland- A Kimpton Hotel (6560 Calle Real, Goleta)
- Website: http://www.kcsb.org/blog/2015/05/01/kcsb-presents-rodrigo-amarante-at-the-goodland-2/
- Sponsors: The Goodland