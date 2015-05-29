Calendar » KCSB-FM Presents: RODRIGO AMARANTE Poolside Concert @ The Goodland

May 29, 2015 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm

On Friday, May 29th, KCSB-FM welcomes independent Brazilian musicianRodrigo Amarante, in concert poolside at The Goodland - A Kimpton Hotel!

Doors open 7pm // Show starts 7:30pm.

Advance Tickets: $7 Student & $10 General. At the door: $15.

Get your tix here: http://bit.ly/1zNzQpp

*If you can't make it to the show be sure to tune into KCSB-FM and listen to the LIVE broadcast on air! 91.9 FM or listen online at www.kcsb.org

FB Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1603772229834568/