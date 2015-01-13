Calendar » KCSB FM 91.9 Winter Orientation 2015

January 13, 2015 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

KCSB is your campus & community radio station and we want to meet you at our next recruitment meeting for new programmers and behind-the-scenes volunteers!



Winter orientation will be held on Tuesday, January 13th at 7pm at Buchanan 1910 (UCSB Campus) and is open to students AND community members!



Join us for info on becoming a radio programmer or to get involved in any of the following fields:

-Music

-News

-Sports

-Public Affairs

-Cultural Arts

-Promotions

-Engineering



*No experience necessary!



To learn more watch the videos below and/or call (805) 893-3921



