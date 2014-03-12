Calendar » Keali’i Reichel

March 12, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Santa Barbara Debut

Grammy-nominated Hawaiian Superstar

Keali’i Reichel

“A sweet voice, as warm as the Hawaiian sun.” The Seattle Times

One of Hawaii’s most popular artists, Keali‘i (kay-ah-LEE-ee) Reichel performs intoxicating music, hypnotic chant and mesmerizing hula that represent the very best of traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music and dance today. This Grammy-nominated musician and kumu hula, or hula master, has garnered 28 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, Hawaii’s equivalent to the Grammys. A cultural icon, he has headlined at venues from Carnegie Hall to the Hollywood Bowl. Be transported to the islands by his soothing vocals and entourage of enthralling singers, dancers and guitarists.

