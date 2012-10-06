Calendar » Keep Calm and Carry On

October 6, 2012 from 9:00 am - 12:00pm

When things don’t go our way, often our reactions--such as anger, jealousy, and impatience--make matters worse for ourselves and others. How can we find the solutions we all seek, and "keep calm and carry on"? We need to keep a peaceful mind and apply special methods to change our old approaches. This workshop will explore these special methods and show how we can use them to find strength of mind. Everyone is welcome--no experience needed! Taught by American Buddhist monk Kelsang Wangpo.