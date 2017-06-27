Calendar » Keep Homes Cool with Free Energy Efficiency Workshop

June 27, 2017 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

With temperatures heating up, the County of Santa Barbara’s emPower program will host a free workshop featuring great food mixed with fresh ideas on keeping your home comfy year round while reducing your energy usage.

Many single-family homes are operating very inefficiently, making it difficult and expensive to keep them at comfortable temperatures. emPower energy coaches and staff will be on hand at this special workshop to discuss and answer questions on common energy efficiency troubles, such as poor (or no) insulation, house cracks and gaps that are wasting conditioned air, and old appliances in need of an upgrade.

Come learn more about the resources available through the emPower program, such as free evaluations for your home’s energy efficiency, and low interest, unsecured financing at rates as low as 3.9%.

Dinner will be provided. emPower has requested that guests RSVP so they know how much to order.

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Time: 5:30-7 p.m.

Location: Moxie Café, 317 West McCoy Lane, Santa Maria

Cost: FREE. RSVP recommended.

RSVP: www.empowersbc.org/events or call 805-568-3566.